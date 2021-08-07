Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of 1Life Healthcare worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $6,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,508,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $28.66 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

