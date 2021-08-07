Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 65,445 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

