Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,375.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $21.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $33.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $119.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $141.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

BKNG opened at $2,182.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,228.99. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

