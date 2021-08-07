Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) to Issue GBX 0.60 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MIG5 opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.94. The company has a market capitalization of £64.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.48).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

