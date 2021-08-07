Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Raises Dividend to $2.48 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.4803 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53.

Diageo has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Diageo has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diageo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.