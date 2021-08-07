Spire Inc. (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

