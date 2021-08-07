Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM opened at $99.81 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.