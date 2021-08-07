Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

