Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,760 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

