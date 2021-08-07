Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 37,267 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

