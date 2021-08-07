Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Acuity Brands worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

AYI opened at $178.98 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.