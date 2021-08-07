Piper Sandler Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $104.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,983 shares of company stock valued at $17,448,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.