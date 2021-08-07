nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 1,916 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,329,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

