Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan Sells 527 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATH opened at $67.75 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Athene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

