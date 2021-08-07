Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan Sells 527 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ATH opened at $67.75 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Athene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
