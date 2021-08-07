Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.
TWO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15.
In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 47,145 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 430,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
