Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

TWO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 47,145 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 430,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

