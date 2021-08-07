David Pujades Sells 1,200 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $65.26 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.