Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $11,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

