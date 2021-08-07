Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Terumo Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Terumo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

TRUMY stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

