SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $7,417,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 154,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.82. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

