Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of R1 RCM worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

