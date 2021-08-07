Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWO stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

