Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $18.51 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
