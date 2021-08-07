Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $806.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company witnessed solid top-and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review. Increase in demand for qPCR, Western Blotting, Droplet Digital PCR and Process Media products is encouraging. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The uptick in the Clinical Diagnostics arm driven by the ongoing recovery across product lines in all regions during the reported quarter is encouraging as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of continuation of this bullish trend. Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the year-over-year rise in operating cost is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $753.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $654.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $766.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,002,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

