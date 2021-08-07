Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

ADP stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

