Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

