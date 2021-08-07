Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $58.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ichor by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

