Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $609,714.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

