Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26, reports.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$601.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

