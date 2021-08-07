BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%.

BGNE opened at $321.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.17. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $207.96 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,508 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,956. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

