BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%.
BGNE opened at $321.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.17. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $207.96 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,508 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,956. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
