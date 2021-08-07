Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,933,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 761,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

