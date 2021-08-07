Guggenheim Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to “Buy”

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75. FOX has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after acquiring an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.