Ethereum Gold (ETG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 599.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,322.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 422.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.73 or 0.00891614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00100510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00042293 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

