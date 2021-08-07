Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits One Day Volume of $54,094.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $54,094.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,710.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.97 or 0.07046221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.02 or 0.01329235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00351993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00130029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.85 or 0.00624215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00344286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00292325 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,584,738 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

