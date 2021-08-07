Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 368 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $276.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $172.47 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

