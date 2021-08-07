Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 511.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 139.0% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,380,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 69.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $80.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

