Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.90. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

