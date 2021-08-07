Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

