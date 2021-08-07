Credit Suisse Group Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

