Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.