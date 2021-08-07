Barclays Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $107.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

