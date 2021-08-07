Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

