DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,589 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.83. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

