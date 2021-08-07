TheStreet Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to C+

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

