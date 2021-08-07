Christine Bucklin Sells 23,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Infinera stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

