SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $366,142.84 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $187.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $7,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

