Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 8,225 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60.

MDLA stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

