John Hakopian Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $948,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40.

FFWM stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

