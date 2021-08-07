Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

