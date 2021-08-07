Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $367,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

