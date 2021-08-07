Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,900 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

